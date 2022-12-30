Car hauler bursts into flames on U.S. 301 in Alachua County

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a car hauler fire on U.S. 301 which consumed multiple vehicles being hauled by a semi-truck.

Firefighters say the car hauler caught fire around 7 a.m. on the highway near County Road 225 just north of Waldo. The hauler was carrying 9 vehicles, four of which were entirely consumed by flames when crews arrived.

The Melrose and Windsor fire departments provided water tanker support and manpower to help ACFR crews extinguish the blaze. Crews were able to contain the fire to the trailer.

Traffic southbound on U.S. 301 was diverted for about one and a half hours before reopening.

