Controversial zoning change, school bus crash and violent K-9 officer arrest make up Top Stories of 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We start in Gainesville for the first of TV20s top news stories of 2022. City commissioners, in a split decision, approved a plan to radically change zoning throughout the city.

In October, despite significant public opposition, the commission voted four to three to eliminated single family zoning from the city’s comprehensive plan. The change allows up to four unit residences to be built in neighborhoods that previously only allowed single family homes.

A judge is set to hear a case challenging the new multi-family zoning in February. Many of the commissioners who voted for the proposal, are no longer in office and Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward promised on the campaign trail to repeal the ban.

A Levy County bus crash sent five children to the hospital with two suffering traumatic injuries. In March, a semi-truck crashed into the back of a bus dropping off children on US HWY19 near Yankeetown.

Following a Florida Highway Patrol investigation, the semi driver, Fredrick Campbell was arrested on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop, and careless driving among others.

Finally, residents have demanded changing or even abolishing the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit. In July, a department dog mauled Terrell Bradley after he ran from a traffic stop, Bradley was hospitalized and lost his eye.

An investigation determined the K-9unit did not violate department policy, however, other officers were disciplined for comments they made regarding the incident.

