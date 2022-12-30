Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

Fire (GFX)
Fire (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.

As a precaution, the courthouse was evacuated as crews extinguished the blaze and confirmed there was no further risk of fire.

