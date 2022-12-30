Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision

Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County.

The driver then failed to yield the right of way to an ambulance heading West on Gordon Chapel Road, causing a collision between the front of the ambulance and the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials say a non-emergency patient was in the ambulance at the time of the crash but no major injuries were reported.

