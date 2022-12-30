Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County.

Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne.

The driver then failed to yield the right of way to an ambulance heading West on Gordon Chapel Road, causing a collision between the front of the ambulance and the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials say a non-emergency patient was in the ambulance at the time of the crash but no major injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.