Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed.

David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting.

“I don’t know what was going on but I heard a bunch of gunfire it happens every day.”

Ulysa Muirhead is a family member and said Pray was her stepdad.

”He would always let you know that he would kill you and that at any point in time he could just end your life.”

Muirhead said Pray abused her mom and on Christmas, she decided to leave him. The next day deputies were called out to the home as her mom and family members tried to get her belongings from Pray.

”My mom contacted the authorities to try and get help because she knew the environment she was going into was dangerous.”

Deputies left the scene and that’s when the situation escalated and witnesses said Pray hit one of the women in the face.

The report goes on to say 22-year-old Mike Jones Jr. took out his black handgun and shot pray six or seven times. Jones told deputies it was self-defense.

”It’s my belief that he was just doing it to protect his mom. He saw his mom being punched in the face he saw his mom being abused. I think he was in fear of his life to have pulled a weapon,” said Muirhead.

Prison and court records show Pray had numerous run-ins with the law, including at least six stretches in state prison. Family members said Jones on the other hand is caring and willing to protect his loved ones.

”That’s the 22-year-old man that I know and I think that in this situation that he was trying to help because of the way that I know him.”

Jones faces charges of second-degree murder.

