Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital.

The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday.

In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle.

They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd.

Many say they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.

The competition also brings vendors, food, and music.

Winners receive cash prizes and belts which vary on the division.

