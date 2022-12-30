Gainesville man sentenced to five years for child exploitation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kyle Allen Rittenhouse of Gainesville has been sentenced to five years on charges related to child exploitation.

Rittenhouse pleaded no contest to three charges: using a computer to solicit a minor, possession with intent to promote child porn, and transmission of material harmful to minors with an electronic device.

Gainesville Police officials say he admitted to sending inappropriate images to young girls who he believed to be minors.

Officers arrested him in November of last year.

