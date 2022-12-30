Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022.

Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list.

Tampa took the number one spot, with Jacksonville above Gainesville at number two.

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.