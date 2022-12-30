Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022.

Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list.

Tampa took the number one spot, with Jacksonville above Gainesville at number two.

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County

Latest News

President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek...
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100...
Two Marion County deputies safe after suspect grabbed a deputy’s taser during domestic disturbance call