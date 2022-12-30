Gator safety Rashad Torrence II to enter NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida football program has lost another key starter, with safety Rashad Torrence II announcing on social media on Thursday that we would forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Torrence said he is going to “trust God’s plan for my life.”

Torrence was Florida’s leading tackler this past fall with 84 stops, including 50 solo. He accumulated his best stats in 2021 when he made three interceptions, including two against Georgia. Torrence started 25 games over the last two years.

The departure of Torrence is the latest in what has become a mass exodus of talent following Billy Napier’s first season as head coach. Florida’s top five tacklers this past season have all either exhausted their eligibility or declared for the draft. Factoring in transfers and dismissals, the Gators will have to replace at least a dozen starers.

One departing player announced his new school on Friday. Starting offensive tackle Michael Tarquin (North Marion H.S.) tweeted his commitment to USC.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.