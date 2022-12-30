Gator women drop SEC opener to Tennessee, 77-67

Alberte Rimdal scores a career-high 21 in defeat for the 11-3 Gators
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball...
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After an 11-2 start to the season, the UF women’s basketball team had its prrogress halted by the most decorated program in SEC history on Thursday. The Tennessee Volunteers dealt the Gators a 77-67 loss at the O’Connell Center to begin confernece play, Florida’s ninth straight defeat in a conference opener.

The result spoiled a career-high 21 points for Alberte Rimdal. Florida’s sophomore sharp shooter scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Gators. KK Deans added 16, while Nina Rickards and Ra Shaya Kyle each put in 11. Deans was also stellar defensively with five steals.

Tennessee (9-6 overall) enjoyed a 45-27 advantage on the glass and was led by Rickea Jackson’s game-high 28 points. The second and third quarters proved to be the difference as the Vols outscored the Gators by 11 in those 20 minutes. UT led by as many as 13 in the third quarter.

Florida looks to even its SEC record on Sunday (Jan. 1) at Texas A&M.

