Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties

The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold...
The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated(Google My Maps, Suwannee Valley Unsolved)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region.

The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked with a badge reflecting the law enforcement agency involved in the case.

RELATED: Suwannee Valley Unsolved holds event updating cold cases

Suwannee Valley Unsolved creator Jason Futch noted the high number of open homicide cases in Columbia County. The organization is tracking 30 unsolved suspected homicides in Columbia County. Twelve are being tracked in Suwannee County.

“It is troubling that Columbia County has a high cold case count for a rural county,” said Futch. “But it is hoped that by keeping them out in the public spotlight, we continue to advocate for them and hope that a resolution will come soon. Speaking with investigators in the past year in Columbia County, I am very encouraged by the work being done to attempt to solve them.”

The organization plans to add additional details and photos for each marked cold case. They also plan to Hamilton and Madison Counties in the future.

