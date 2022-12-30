Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort.

Troopers say the driver failed to yield the right of way and hit the man on the motorcycle then ran into a ditch.

TRENDING: Car hauler bursts into flames on U.S. 301 in Alachua County

The 42-year-old motorcyclist, who is also from Ocala, is in critical condition.

