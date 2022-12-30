Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life.

Next up is a kitty who is apart of the working whiskers program Gray. Gray is also four-year-old and if you have unwanted critters Gray will gladly keep them at bay for free room and board.

Lastly we have a pup who is looking for a home for the new year. Danish loves to play with toys and is need need of a new playmate.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

