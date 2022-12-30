MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis.

It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo.

It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala.

The event will run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

It is free and open to all ages of the public.

