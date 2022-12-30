MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams

Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate and highlight Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis.
Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate and highlight Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis.

It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo.

It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala.

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

The event will run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

It is free and open to all ages of the public.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday.
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
The Archer Cultural Progressive Organization hosts a holiday party to raise money for...
Archer Cultural Progressive Organization to host party to raise money for scholarships
President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek...
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in...
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022