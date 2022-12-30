North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday.

Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in the Historic Downtown and also in the Marion County Theatre. Business and restaurant employees said they are prepared to welcome dozens of guests for the celebrations.

“It feels great and being a local bar locally owned and operated, " shared bartender Kaitlin Champagne at Black Sheep Gastro Pub. “For New Years we have 4 different ball drops throughout the night, $500 in cash prizes, we’ll have a DJ, great food and drinks always.”

In Gainesville Sparks in the Park will take place in Depot Park, a fireworks show from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Celebrations will continue in the Bo Diddley Plaza for a countdown. Many residents said local events are important because they bring the community together.

In Lake City a New Year’s Eve Kids Glow Party will be happening at the Skating Palace. There will also be a Big Kahuna Bash for guests to enjoy prizes food and drinks.

