The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.

“I come from Macon Georgia. I’ve been riding my whole life,” shared youth competitor Maya Blanche. “I started cutting about two years ago and I just started competing this year. So, this is more new to me but I love the environment and love everything about it. This place is really nice to show at too.”

Around 200 horses and riders will enter the competition. The event also brings vendors, food, and music.

“It’s a great sport,” share competitor Steven Sodrel. “A great family sport and everybody enjoys it. Everybody can come from all levels of riding and all ages are able to compete through different class levels so it’s a great sport to get into.”

The competition began yesterday and ends on January 3rd. Winners will receive cash prizes and belts, which vary on the division. The event is free to the public.

