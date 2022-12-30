Suwannee edges Godby in OT, reaches 2-0 in Hitchcock’s Challenge

P.K. Yonge falls in Kingdom of the Sun semis
Holiday hoops tourneys heating up in NCFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Suwannee boys basketbgall team came to Alachua with a 3-9 overall record, but the Bulldogs will be leaving the Hitchcock’s Challenge with some new-found confidence. Suwannee held off Godby, 54-53 in overtime in round robin play on Thursday to reach 2-0 in the challenge. Bobby Hawkins poured in 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Esreal Yant tallied 17 to lead the Cougars.

Meanwhile, tournament host Santa Fe nipped Nease in overtime, 45-43. The Raiders won their fifth straight and advanced to the finals against Jordan Christian Prep at 4:30 on Friday afternoon.

In the Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala, P.K. Yonge fell to Orlando-based Olympia (10-0) in the semfinals, 62-46. The defeat snapped the Blue Wave’s four-game winning streak. They are now 5-5. Moses Horne scored 17 to lead P.K. Yonge.

And in the Bronson holiday tournament, Newberry took a tough 45-44 loss to Hilliard in the championship game. The Panthers are now 9-2.

