Two Marion County deputies safe after suspect grabbed a deputy’s taser during domestic disturbance call

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100...
On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 Block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County sheriff’s deputies are safe after a man from The Villages grabbed a deputy’s taser.

On Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 Block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was on the phone with a 911 calltaker saying he wasn’t giving them any further information.

He also stating he was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself.

TRENDING: Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra

MCSO deputies arrived on scene when the suspect took a deputy’s taser.

The 35-year-old was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

FDLE will be responding to continue the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County

Latest News

President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek...
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in...
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing