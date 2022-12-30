Two Marion County deputies safe after suspect grabbed a deputy’s taser during domestic disturbance call

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County sheriff’s deputies are safe after a man from The Villages grabbed a deputy’s taser.

On Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 Block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was on the phone with a 911 calltaker saying he wasn’t giving them any further information.

He also stating he was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself.

MCSO deputies arrived on scene when the suspect took a deputy’s taser.

The 35-year-old was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

FDLE will be responding to continue the investigation.

