Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday.

The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m.

The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

TRENDING: Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

The Williston distribution is held at the Mansonic Lodge located at 250 NW 6th Blvd.

The Gainesville distribution will be held at the Countryside Baptist Church located at 10926 NW 39th Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.