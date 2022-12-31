72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m.

They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn left onto 90th Street when the motorcycle entered the intersection, crashing into the vehicle.

The motorcycle driver later died in the hospital.

