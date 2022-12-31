Archer Cultural Progressive Organization raised funds for scholarships

The money raised goes to students to help them further their education.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Cultural Progressive Organization held their last scholarship fundraiser of the year at their holiday party, but money was also given out during the event.

The first 50 people that purchased a ticket were entered in a cash raffle drawing. Prizes were given away as they celebrated the holidays.

ACPO president Jessie Moses Jr. said it means a lot to raise money for students to continue their education.

“So we’re giving out support to the local children here at our community churches in hope that we can inspire them to continue with their education.”

The scholarship money raised will go to at least five students from schools in Alachua County to further their education.

