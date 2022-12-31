Hawthorne’s Ingram & Ruth, Whittemore of Buchholz recognized in state football awards voting

By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Players and coaches representing North Central Florida produced some of the most memorable football performances state-wide this fall. Three individuals from NCFL have been chosen as the best in their respective classifications.

Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore was voted Class 4A-Suburban Player of the Year, while Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Cornelius Ingram swept 1A-Rural Player and Coach of the Year distinction, respectively. Whittemore and Ruth are now finalists for the Florida Dairy Farmers Mister Football Award, while Ingram is up for consideration for overall Coach of the Year honors. Each is among nine finalists.

Whittemore led the Bobcats to their second straight region title in 2022, completing 173-of-291 passes for 2,533 yards with 33 TDs. He also rushed for 1,170 yards and 16 TD’s and had six interceptions on defense. He has signed with Mississippi State.

Ruth was the defensive anchor for the Hornets’ perfect season and first state title in program history. Ruth tallied 94 tackles (64 solo) and had 27 tackles for a loss,19 sacks, two interceptions and seven caused fumbles. He has signed with Vanderbilt.

In addition to this year’s unbeaten season, Ingram owns a record of 70-19 over eight seasons at Hawthorne, including two other trips to the state finals.

The overall player of the coach of the year will be announced on Jan. 6.

