Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements

According to the county, all previous lead and copper levels were acceptable.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements.

Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply.

According to the county, all previous lead and copper levels were acceptable.

