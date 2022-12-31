Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements.

Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply.

According to the county, all previous lead and copper levels were acceptable.

