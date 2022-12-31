Santa Fe boys claim Hitchcock’s Challenge title, beat Jordan Christian Prep, 51-45

Holiday hoops tournaments include the Hitchcock’s, and Florida Get Down Tourney in Gainesville
Santa Fe reaches 8-5 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALACHUA Fla. (WCJB) -Ever since reaching holiday break, the Santa Fe Raiders have flipped the switch. The Raiders won their sixth in a row on Friday, downing Jordan Christian Prep, 51-45 to claim the title of their own tournament, the Hitchcock’s Challenge. The victory redeems a championship loss Santa Fe endured to Trinity Catholic in last year’s event.

Santa Fe won its last two games in the challenge against teams that held a combined record of 24-5 at the time of the matchup. The Raiders reached 8-5 overall.

Elsewhere, Saint Francis is hosting the Florida Get Down Tournament, organized by Florida Gator basketball legend Dan Cross. Opening day winners in the event included Eastside, a 62-60 winner over Woodville-Tompkins. Saint Francis fell to Strawberry Crest, 80-35, while P.K. Yonge took a 67-61 defeat to Bell Creek, and Buchholz dropped its game to Creekside Christian, 64-56. Action in the Florida Get Down Tournament continues Saturday with seven games.

