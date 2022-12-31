UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, Antonio Hampton, 24, was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville Police about an employee theft.

Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that he pawned two Apple Watches and four new iPhones.

Hampton admitted to going through packages and stealing the items in question.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of grand theft.

