UPS man in jail for grand theft

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft.

Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that he pawned 2 Apple Watches and 4 new iPhones.

Hampton admitted to going through packages and stealing the items in question.

He is being held in the Alachua County jail on charges of grand theft.

