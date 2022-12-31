UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft.

Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that he pawned 2 Apple Watches and 4 new iPhones.

Hampton admitted to going through packages and stealing the items in question.

He is being held in the Alachua County jail on charges of grand theft.

