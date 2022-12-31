Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County.

She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

