Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

A woman from Broward County is dead after being hit by a truck in Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County.

She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Archer Cultural Progressive Organization raised funds for scholarships

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in jail for grand theft
UPS man in jail for grand theft
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather