Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County.
She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced her dead at the scene.
