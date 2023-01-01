A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday.

According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three others in the vehicle are in critical condition.

Officials do not know whether the teens were wearing seatbelts.

