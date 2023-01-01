A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition

A teen from Ocala is dead the 3 more are hospitalized after their car ran off the road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on December 31st.

According to Florida highway patrol officials, 3 girls that were each 17 years old and a 19-year-old woman were driving on i-75 when the car ran off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 3 others in the vehicle are in critical condition.

Officials do not know whether the teens were wearing seatbelts.

TRENDING: UPS man in jail for grand theft

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

A man was found dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 35.
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather