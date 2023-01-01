A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on December 31st.
According to Florida highway patrol officials, 3 girls that were each 17 years old and a 19-year-old woman were driving on i-75 when the car ran off the road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 3 others in the vehicle are in critical condition.
Officials do not know whether the teens were wearing seatbelts.
