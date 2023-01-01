New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded.

Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m.

The shooting claimed the life of Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24. Four people were also taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

#DEVELOPING Ocala PD is still at the scene of a deadly shooting. Some neighbors told me that multiple people were shot and killed at a block party on S.W. 5th St. I’ll be live at 6 with more details pic.twitter.com/7HgAjYT5Iy — Alexus Goings (@AlexusGoings) January 1, 2023

Officers say a large crowd of about 100 people was gathered in the area when the shooting occurred. Detectives are investigating leads in the case and do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

They ask anyone with information to call the police department or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

