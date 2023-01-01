New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded

Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 4:30 a.m....
Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of SW 5th St., where there were multiple victims.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded.

Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m.

The shooting claimed the life of Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24. Four people were also taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Officers say a large crowd of about 100 people was gathered in the area when the shooting occurred. Detectives are investigating leads in the case and do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

They ask anyone with information to call the police department or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

nye ocala
nye ocala
A woman from Broward County is dead after being hit by a truck in Marion County.
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in jail for grand theft
UPS man in jail for grand theft