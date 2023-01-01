Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35

HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on December 31st.

The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit.

The driver then fled the scene.

Authorities are working to identify the make and model of the car and find the suspect.

TRENDING: New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.