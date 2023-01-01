Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35

A man was found dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 35.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on December 31st.

The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit.

The driver then fled the scene.

Authorities are working to identify the make and model of the car and find the suspect.

