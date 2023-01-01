Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

Red Devils Have Won 7 Of Their Last 9 Games
Greg Maxwell named MVP
Greg Maxwell named MVP
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51.

On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.

Williston only lost the lead one time in the second quarter. Red Devils dominated the second half by scoring 38 points. Williston has won seven of their last nine games. Red Devils standout Greg Maxwell was named MVP of this contest.

