Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st.
Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.
A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the afternoon as troopers worked to clear the wreckage.
The identities of the 3 dead individuals have not been confirmed.
Several agencies have cited early morning fog as having an impact on the massive pile-up.
