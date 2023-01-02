Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st.

Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the afternoon as troopers worked to clear the wreckage.

The identities of the 3 dead individuals have not been confirmed.

Several agencies have cited early morning fog as having an impact on the massive pile-up.

