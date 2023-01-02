Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County

3 are dead in a deadly 21-car pile-up on I-75.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st.

Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the afternoon as troopers worked to clear the wreckage.

The identities of the 3 dead individuals have not been confirmed.

Several agencies have cited early morning fog as having an impact on the massive pile-up.

TRENDING: A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County
It's been 100 years since the Rosewood massacre, TV20's Ruelle Fludd spoke with a descendant as...
Rosewood massacre special feature report
Rosewood massacre special feature report
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry