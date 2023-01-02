Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries.
Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
The driver of the UTV was an 8-year-old girl from Tampa and she suffered minor injuries.
TRENDING: Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead
As the UTV overturned, the passenger, who was a 34-year-old male from Tampa, was ejected.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.