Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries.

Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the UTV was an 8-year-old girl from Tampa and she suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING: Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead

As the UTV overturned, the passenger, who was a 34-year-old male from Tampa, was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

