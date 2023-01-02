Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on Sunday.

Troopers have confirmed that three people are dead.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the afternoon as troopers worked to clear the wreckage.

The identities of the three dead individuals have not been confirmed.

Several agencies have cited early morning fog as having an impact on the massive pile-up.

