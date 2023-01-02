Gator women clinch first conference win in 55-48 thriller over Texas A&M

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough | AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deja vu for the (12-3) Gators in College Station, TX. Last season, they upset #25 Texas A&M in double overtime, 97-89. Sunday, they found themselves in another white knuckled fight vs the (5-7) Aggies, but Gators survive 55-48.

Florida led 27-22 at halftime after another Sunday special from Nina Rickards hitting a jumper with seven seconds before half. Rickards finish the day with 14 points

Second half, things tightened up once again. Tied at 33 in the third quarter, Aggies’ Aaliyah Barry drilled a three pointer to take a 36-33 lead. With six minutes left in the fourth, the Gators regained the lead off an insane pass from KK Deans to Alberte Rimdal who hit a go-ahead three point shot, 42-40. Rimdal would hit another three to put this game out of reach. It was the Gators 800th win in program history and their first conference win in the Southeastern Conference.

Gators continue their road trip as they head to Razorbacks country to take on Arkansas on January 5th.

