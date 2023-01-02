‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day.

The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”

HAPPENING NOW: Family, friends and pastors are gathered for prayer after the deadly shooting on New Year's Day. The block party shooting left 2 dead and 4 injured. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/0njUsb8vwe — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) January 2, 2023

The shooting happened Sunday in the Poinciana Heights neighborhood just hours after the new year started. That’s when residents heard gunshots coming from a block party at around 4 a.m.

The shooting left two dead, 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old Damonta Harris. Four other people were also injured. “The gun violence that’s happening in the community today, the life of young Afro-American men, dying in the hands of other Afro-American men, it has to come to a stop,” shared Corey Croskey, the father of one of the victims.

Some of the victims’ family members said shootings are happening far too often in Ocala. “It’s a tough situation because Ocala has been on the rise with violence for such a long time,” shared Wilkerson. “Today as far as what we have counted it’s 157 deaths within the past 15 to 20 years.”

Family members hope the community comes forward in assisting law enforcement officials. Ocala Police officers are investigating who fired the deadly shots.

