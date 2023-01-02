One Class at a Time: Stefanie Pishock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stefanie Pishock is the music teacher at Chester Shell Elementary School.

“I always knew I wanted to do a career that incorporated my passions in some kind of way,” that passion for music began at a young age for Miss Pishock.

“I grew up in elementary school doing chorus, middle school, and all throughout high school. In college, I was in the UF marching band and orchestra” said Pishock.

Now Ms. Pishock teaches students in pre-k through 5 grades.

Once a month they put on performances that families and friends can come to watch after school.

This experience is something that students have been missing for a couple of years prior.

“They haven’t had this kind of experience in a long time, with all the musical instruments, singing, and performances because of Covid. It’s just a new experience that they get to have which I think they really enjoy,” said Pishock.

Just as much as her kiddos love her singing skills, her surrounding teachers and staff also appreciate her warm, spunky personality.

“Not only the music but her also character and her zest for life,” said principal, Ed Haukland. “She’s the kind of teacher you want to work with at school. She loves kids, it’s evident. The kids love her, she’s a great person just to be around the faculty. She brings a lot to the table”

Ms. Pishock describes Shell Elementary as a close-knit community that she is grateful to be a part of.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.