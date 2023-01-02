Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry

The group kicked off their new year by traveling back in time to celebrate a Tuscan Holiday
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday.

It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year.

“Medieval and renaissance peasant didn’t have a whole lot of holidays, but they did get to celebrate the feast days for the various saints,” said chapter President Elizabeth Brooks. “So they had about 60 feast days a year, which were their holidays.”

This year the group’s celebration happens to fall on New Year’s Day.

The SCA does much more than just a few holidays a year.

The group has members worldwide, divided into what they call “Kingdoms” based on location.

They get together for major events with people from all around the world over a shared love of history.

“I always had a taste for the medieval legends--for example King Arthur’s table--and as well the culture’s values of honor, courtesy and chivalry,” said event organizer Melanie Davis.

“I enjoy the pomp and the circumstance--the flash and quite bluntly, the chance to wear really cool clothing,” said another organizer Ron Charlotte.

At the event, people enjoyed a feast of turkey and ham, before engaging in a gift exchange and other traditions from the time.

People at the event say they felt a strong sense of community.

“Having done this as long as I have, they’re kind of my chosen family in a lot of ways,” said Charlotte. “And I enjoy their company and I enjoy our shared pursuits.”

