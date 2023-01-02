Rosewood massacre special feature report
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come.
At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based on a rumor.
TV20′s Ruelle Fludd spoke with a descendant from Archer as groups prepare to commemorate the tragedy in North Central Florida.
You’ll hear how this tragedy turned into a life mission for Lizzie Polly Robinson Jenkins in this multi-part series.
