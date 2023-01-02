Rosewood massacre special feature report

It's been 100 years since the Rosewood massacre, TV20's Ruelle Fludd spoke with a descendant as groups prepare to commemorate the tragedy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come.

At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based on a rumor.

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd spoke with a descendant from Archer as groups prepare to commemorate the tragedy in North Central Florida.

You’ll hear how this tragedy turned into a life mission for Lizzie Polly Robinson Jenkins in this multi-part series.

TRENDING: Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County
Rosewood massacre special feature report
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
The group kicked off their new year by traveling back in time to celebrate a Tuscan Holiday
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry