Russell Report: Do bowl games matter anymore?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’ll soon know who the National Champion will be in college football; this culminates the season and the bowl season as well. There are some who think bowls don’t mean a whole lot anymore and that there are too many of them. I get the point, but thanks to some research by yours truly and from ESPN, let me show you why bowl games meant a lot to some programs around the country.

Let’s start with Oregon State. You remember the Beavers right, in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Gators? They don’t win 10 games in a season very often out there and they had that chance if they beat Florida. It was certainly a big motivation and they wanted that badly and it showed in their effort as they crushed Florida.

The biggest turnaround from last year to this year belongs to Washington. A team that won four games a year ago won 11 this year including their bowl win and the Huskies could be a national factor next year. Duke won nine games for only the third time since 1942 and Air Force got to 10 wins in back-to-back 10 win seasons for the first time since 1997-98. Florida State’s bowl win gave the Seminoles their first 10 win season since 2016 and gave Oklahoma its first losing season since 1997. Lowly Kansas got to a bowl game and despite losing, quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 544 yards and five td’s in the loss.

Want more proof bowl games meant something this year? Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Junior ran for 329 yards to set an FBS bowl record for most yards rushing in any bowl game ever! And Middle Tennessee set a dubious bowl record this year when it ran for minus 66 yards the fewest ever in an FBS bowl game. And they still won the game. And don’t say bowl games don’t matter to Eastern Michigan who won a bowl game for the first time since 1987 by beating San Jose State. The same school they beat for their first bowl win.

So yes, there is way more on the line tonight than just a bowl win when a National Champion is crowned in college football, but it was nice to see some of those teams who won and some who lost give great effort in so called meaningless bowl games. It was actually a fun to watch bowl season! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

