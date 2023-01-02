‘That’s my cousin in that van’: People are left speechless after two people were shot dead at New Year’s block party

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala police officers confirmed that D’amonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24 were shot and killed at a New Year’s block party just hours after bringing in the new year. Four other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Officers say a shooting broke out at the Poinciana Heights neighborhood on S.W. 5th street around 4:30 a.m. About 100 people were gathered at the block party when shots were fired.

Many neighbors said they are still in shock and that what they thought was the sound of fireworks was actually gunshots.

Fulton Wilson is the cousin of Abdul. He said he was out of town when he heard the news and came home to be with his family.

“I grew up in this area and to be frank with you, we hear this all the time. It grieves my spirit,” said Wilson. “People say all their children are good but let me tell you something this young man was a hard worker. I’m quite surprised that he was even here and to see him get caught up in this, it’s incredibly ridiculous man.”

Officials are still investigating and no arrests have been made at this time. They are asking those who may know anything to come forward.

