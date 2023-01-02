Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were walking on State Road 100 when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The 19-year-old boy is in critical condition, the 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
Trooper believe it could have been a white Chevy Silverado truck made between 2016 and 2018.
