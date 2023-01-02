Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were walking on State Road 100 when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The 19-year-old boy is in critical condition, the 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Trooper believe it could have been a white Chevy Silverado truck made between 2016 and 2018.

TRENDING: Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.