Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her.

Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges.

Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about three months but have been broken up for weeks.

The victim told deputies she was scared for her life when Jackson showed up uninvited on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson left when he believed the woman called law enforcement.

