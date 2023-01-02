The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history.

Monday is when government offices are observing New Years Day. Expect closures across our area from those offices, banks, mail services and grocery stores.

The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones of Marion County starts back up on Thursday. The jury will decide if Jones spends life in prison or the death penalty for killing his wife and four children in 2019.

City of Gainesville leaders are sworn-in on Thursday morning including new mayor-elect Harvey Ward. Ed book, Bryan Eastman and Casey Willits are the new faces on the commission. The swearing-in ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Historic Thomas Center.

