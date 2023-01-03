Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews found the fire on the first floor at a business. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend to the second floor.

Gainesville Police Department officers say several other businesses appeared to be burglarized. The fire is being investigated as possible arson.

No occupants were discovered in the building and no injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made at the time of this report.

