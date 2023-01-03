Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit.

$500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022.

One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked.

TRENDING: Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day

At that time, the insurance on the building is up for renewal and leaders were concerned the insurance could get canceled due to the condition of the building.

The meeting will be held at the Bradford County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.