Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center

Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit.

$500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022.

One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked.

TRENDING: Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day

At that time, the insurance on the building is up for renewal and leaders were concerned the insurance could get canceled due to the condition of the building.

The meeting will be held at the Bradford County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and...
Lake City City Council will meet and discuss possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks...
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza