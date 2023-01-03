Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday.

Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street.

His vehicle hit a parked car in the yard of a home along the road and then hit a tree in the front yard of another yard. Officers say his vehicle kept going and crashed through a small fence along the side of a house where it then hit another tree and flipped over.

The man died at the scene of the crash. Officers are investigating the incident.

