Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people were shot and two were killed at a New Year’s block party in Ocala.

The two victims were 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris. People gathered for a prayer vigil to remember both.

“Abdul graduated from high school he played on the traveling team’s basketball team he was very into sports,” said Abdul’s father Corey Croskey.

A family friend remembers Monta.

“We kept him when he was a little kid. Monta had a smile that would light up the whole room he reminded me so much of my baby because he likes to crack jokes and laugh.”

Monta played basketball at Forest High School and was a father of two. Family and friends said every time he came around everyone was excited to see him.

“Every time he saw me hey auntie kasha he’d say something funny we’ll start laughing he’ll go on about his business but that was the kind of kid Monta was.”

His aunt said Monta was very easygoing and a laid-back person and added she’s never seen him in a bad mood.

“He’s going to be missed he was my baby but you didn’t see him all the time but when you saw him he just smiled, he just smiled.”

In 2011 the family friend lost her own son to gun violence after he was shot and killed in the bowling alley parking lot in Ocala.

She said people need to speak up about who pulled the trigger so the family can have some closure.

“They have to talk about it because if they don’t talk about then we’re going to be in the same predicament that we’re in right now getting ready to bury my friend’s son he was a good kid.”

So far no arrest has been made on who fired the shots.

