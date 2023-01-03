FHP investigates cause of 21 car pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine what caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 just after midnight on New Year’s. Three people were killed in the collision and many others were hurt.

State troopers say the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on the Northbound lanes of I-75 near the exit onto U.S. Highway 41 south of Lake City.

A series of collisions caused 21 vehicles to wreck. In total, 45 people were involved in the wreck. Two men and a woman, all from Chicago, were killed.

Five separate rescue units took patients to hospitals in Lake City and Gainesville. The exact number of injuries is unknown as some of those who were hurt took themselves to the hospital.

It took twelve hours for the interstate to be fully reopened after FHP’s Major Crash Investigation Unit finished mapping the scene, collecting evidence, and removing all the people, vehicles, and debris.

The vehicles are as follows: a Ford F150, a white transit van, a Lexus RX 300, a Lexus RX 350, a Nissan 3500 Van & trailer, a Toyota Rav4, a Toyota Corolla, a Nissan Ultima, a Lincoln Navigator, a Ford F250, a Dodge Ram pickup & trailer, a Nissan Sentra, a Ford Maverick pickup & trailer, a Nissan Ultima, a Ford Mustang, a Kia Soul, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Subaru Outback, a TEMSA Charter Bus (which had fifteen passengers on board), a Toyota Camry, and a Nissan Ultima.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.